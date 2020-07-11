Home

Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Lorraine H. Johnson


1936 - 2020
Lorraine H. Johnson Obituary

On Tuesday, the Lord called upon our loving Mother, Lorraine H. Johnson, Moscow. She was so happy she turned 84 the day before. She was born July 6, 1936 at home in Moscow.

She was retired and before her illness, she enjoyed sitting in her rocker on her porch watching the birds and her flowers coming up.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Asher and Cora Decker Beemer.

Surviving are a son, Bruce Hull and wife, Susan, Sumter, S.C.; two daughters, Denise Hull and husband, Michael Merring, Newfoundland; and Debra Bradford and husband, Dannie, Moscow; three sisters, Gloria Beemer, Elmhurst; Katherine Green, Scranton; and Carol Beemer, Newfoundland; a brother, Robert, Newfoundland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by ex-husband, Maynard Hull; husband, Harry Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Gaus, Barbara Hess and Elsie Stevens; and brothers, Chancy and Donald Beemer.

Cremation with burial at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to COVID-19 research.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc.. 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton.


