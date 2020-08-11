Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Comes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine L. Comes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine L. Comes Obituary

Lorraine L. Comes, 97, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died early Tuesday morning at home. She was the widow of Patrick W. Comes, who died on Feb. 10, 1986.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Margaret Krauss Williams. Educated in Scranton schools, before retirement she was the owner and operator with her husband of Supreme Laundry in West Scranton. She was a member of St. Lucy's Church.

Age was only a number for Lorraine as she loved to travel the country and the world well into her 80s. She loved being with her family and was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and helped care for her grandchildren for many years. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are son, Patrick Comes, Scott Twp.; daughter, Nancy Kolinovsky and husband, Joseph, Old Forge; grandchildren, Samantha Comes-Harris, Patrick, Jenneca and Gabriella Comes; Stephanie Jimmerson and husband, Dan; and Ashley Riggs and husband, Martin; great-grandchildren, Madison and Kara Jimmerson, Emily and Haleigh Riggs, and Maddy Harris; and brother, Garry Williams, Scranton.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Angelina Comes; and companion, Tony Alfano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends and family may pay their respects in the church Thursday from 9 until Mass time. Attendees are kindly asked to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -