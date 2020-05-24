|
Lorraine M. Daniels, 94, of Clarks Summit and formerly of Dalton, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
Born in Harford on Sept. 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Barnes Merritt.
Lorraine graduated from Dalton High School. She worked for the United States Postal Service until she retired. Then, she worked part-time at Martinizing Dry Cleaning. She was active in the Dalton Baptist Church until they closed the doors. Then, she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Lorraine was a council member with Dalton Borough for 29 years. She was active with the Dalton Fire Company Auxiliary; a centennial member of the Scranton Canoe Club - Women's Golf Organization past president; board member of the Dalton Community Library; member of the Red Roses; and board of elections for Dalton Borough, Lackawanna County. Lorraine was a caring, giving, generous and supportive mom who loved to golf, and play cards and Mahjong.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Robert G. Daniels and his wife, Nancy; granddaughter, Gretchen Huyler of Avondale; and two great-granddaughters, Brynn and Kathryn.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, George W. Daniels; and her brother, Robert Merritt.
Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family at Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton, with the Rev. Bill Carter officiating. To send an online condolence, visit aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scranton Canoe Club Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 339, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or to First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020