Lorraine Mack, Scott Twp, passed away Monday.
A Korean War veteran, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and St. Mary's Hospital RN School of Nursing.
She is survived by four children, Robert A.; Lisa M. and husband, Bryan; David P. and Melanie A.; four grandchildren, Shane and Colin Monahan and Benjamin and Carter Mack; brother, Dennis and wife, Ellie; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Mack; parents, Anthony and Helen Karluk Baciewicz; and two brothers, Anthony and Boleslaw.
A service will be held Friday at 9 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF or a .
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020