Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Lorraine Scoblick, 77, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Scoblick.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Lawrence and Emma Sillsbee Stone, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a former store manager for Weis/Mr. Z's Markets, where she had been employed for more than 30 years; she was currently working at the store part time as a clerk, with plans on fully retiring in December. Lorraine enjoyed traveling and spending Sunday afternoons at Lake Henry with family and friends. She greatly enjoyed her weekly trips to the beauty parlor.

Also surviving are a daughter, Christine Monahan and husband, Martin, Carbondale; a son, Thomas Scoblick and wife, Stefani, Gilbertsville; three grandchildren, Emma Monahan, Alyssa and Kayla Scoblick; and several nieces.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Stone.

The funeral will be Saturday with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Memorial donations may be made to Donald P. Vrabec House of Care at Geisinger Danville, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.

