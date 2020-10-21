Home

Louis A. Kahanowitz services set

Louis A. Kahanowitz services set

Services have been scheduled for Louis A. Kahanowitz, 78, of Scranton. Friends are invited to a graveside burial service today at 12:45 p.m. in Dunmore Cemetery, 400 Church St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Daniel Swartz. Please observe COVID-19 regulations. Also, a private funeral service will be livestreamed today at noon and may be viewed on the funeral home Facebook page.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com


