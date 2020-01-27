Home

Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Louis Anthony Orehek

Louis Anthony Orehek Obituary
Louis Anthony Orehek, 86, of Vandling, died Jan. 20 at Physicians Regional Hospital, Naples, Fla. His wife of almost 60 years is the former Rose Marie Salko.

Born Feb. 18, 1933, in Browndale, he was the son of the late Louis J. and Anna Androlowicz Orehek. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in accounting. He was the business manager for Silvercrest, his son, Dr. Allen Orehek's, doctor's office in Waymart.

Lou served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was as a lector in St. Joseph's Church and belonged to the Forest City Lions Club, Browndale Sportsman's Club, Lake Alden Association and had an interest in local stock investment clubs. Each year he coordinated his Browndale School class reunion. He loved politics and wrote many opinion pieces to local newspapers.

An avid fisherman, Lou shared the love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. Family was his ultimate priority.

Also surviving are four children, Louis D. Orehek and wife, Tammy, Ambler; Luann Orehek Reno and husband, Eric, Downingtown; Dr. Allen J. Orehek and wife, Katherine, Waymart; and Dr. Arlene A. Mueller and husband, Dan, Ephrata; and grandchildren, Alessandra, Ashley, Logan, Cora, Louis Mark, Cossette, Preston, Simon, Shannon, Leah, Amanda, Bianca, Noelle, Natasha, Daniel, Luke and Vienna.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard and Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, with military honors.

Viewing will be Friday from 9 to 11 at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lou's name to the Forest City Library, Forest City Lions Club or Browndale Sportman's Club.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 27, 2020
