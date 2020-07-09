Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Mortuary Ltd
821 Diamond St
Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 322-3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Basil Knapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Basil Knapp Obituary

Louis Basil Knapp, 78, formerly a 50-year resident of South Williamsport, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Gatehouse.

Born Feb. 5, 1942 in Peckville, Pa., he was a son of the late John Joseph and Anna (Noverini) Knapp. He and his wife, Rose Ann (Duffy) Knapp, were married in June of 1965 in Scranton.

Lou was a 1959 graduate of Jessup High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps for four years. He later worked for the Metropolitan Police Force in Washington D.C. from 1964 to 1969 and as an enforcement officer for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 31 years. Lou faithfully attended St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Louis Knapp (Deborah) of Williamsport, David Knapp of South Williamsport and Adam Knapp of Camp Hill; a sister-in-law, Sandra; two grandchildren, Alexandra and Maksim; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Joseph Knapp; and a nephew, Joseph Louis Knapp.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Lou will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Proper social distancing and adhering to CDC and state guidelines are encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lou's name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701; or the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Lou's memorial page.

SEMPER FI!


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -