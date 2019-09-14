|
BERNACKI, LOUIS F., Olyphant, Monday, 9 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment with military honors, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
BORGIA, JANET E., Providence section of Scranton, private. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
CADWALDER, LEON W., Lake Winola, Monday, 7 p.m., Mill City Assembly of God, Route 307, by Pastor James G. Rugg, followed by military honors. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to service, church. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
CASEY, ANN ELIZABETH, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to Mass. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA. Arrangements: Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home.
CIMINO, ANNETTE, Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Handbell Choir Fund, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.
DRAPER, MICHAEL FREDERICK, Scranton, candlelight vigil, Sunday, 6 p.m., Piazza dell' Arte on Lackawanna County Courthouse at the bust of Jason Miller, followed by toasts and memories, Irish Wolf Pub.
GILGALLON, FRANK "SAF," Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart or the .
JURNACK, NANCY, Lancaster, New York, formerly of Old Forge, Thursday, St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. Peter Henry, rector. Pallbearers: James Jurnack, son; Robert Hamilton, son-in-law; James Snyder, Emily Wartella, Edward Jezorwski and John Souter. Interment, parish cemetery.
MAIKRANZ, ELIZABETH GATTO, Taylor, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA. Condolences: funeral home website.
MATAN, LEONARD F., Dickson City, no public viewing or service. Private burial. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.
MOROHOVECH, ALAN G., Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
NORTON, ROBERT P., Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association (). Condolences: vanstonandjames.com. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home.
O'BOYLE, LUCILLE K., Clarks Summit, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Condolences: lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com. Donations: Women's Resource Center, Ronald McDonald House, Meals on Wheels or .
PAPURA, IRENE C., Mountain Top, formerly of Dunmore, Divine Liturgy, Thursday, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Pallbearers: Brad and Tyler Papura, Jim Pusateri, Michael Stumbers Jr., Joe Bouselli, Vince Arnone and Paul Schneider. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton.
PAYNE, MARY ANN "COOKIE," Browndale, memorial Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to Mass, church. Cremation services by Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
PEVEC, STEPHEN M., Simpson, blessing service and military honors, today, noon, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
ROOK, CHRISTOPHER J., Telford, formerly of Moosic and Old Forge, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Private visitation for family and close friends, one hour before Mass. Contributions: Hospice Patient Care Memorial Fund c/o Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton. Condolences: andersfh.com.
SCOBLICK, JAMES P., Archbald, Monday, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Christ the King Church, Archbald, by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Donations: St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
SEWALL, ROGER D., Fleetville, today, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: Vietnam Memorial Fund at vvmf.org. Condolences: funeral home website.
SKOVIRA, MICHAEL A., Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment with military rites, St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup. Contributions: www.StrongpointTheinert.org. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
UNGVARSKY, THOMAS D., Scranton, today, 11:15 a.m., Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St. Calling hours, 9 to 11. Contributions: Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, PA 18512, or Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
WALTERS, JAMES B., Nicholson, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave., Peckville. Calling hours, 10 to service.
WRIGHT, WILLIAM J. "BILL," Covington Twp., memorial service, today, 11 a.m. tentatively scheduled at the Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow. Check the funeral home website or Facebook for updates. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Contributions: American , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517 or charity of donor's choice.
YORK, WARREN "YORKIE" JR., Duryea, Monday, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Arthur G. Harshman. Interment, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Calling hours: 10 a.m. to services. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019