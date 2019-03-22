Louis "Lutz" Darocy, 93, of North Scranton, died peacefully Tuesday evening at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. His wife, Elida A. Hughes Darocy, preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 1993.
Born and raised in Scranton, son of the late Sigmond and Sofie Teleky Darocy, he was educated in Scranton schools. Louis retired from the Bendix Corp. It was there that he was a machine specialist. He was responsible for the manufacture and repair of components for flight, aeronautical and shuttle endeavors. Louis selflessly served his country as a soldier during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations, specifically the Philippines.
A graciously helpful person, Louis would come to the aid and assistance of anyone in need. He had a gift for taking apart and restructuring or repairing just about anything. His caring and benevolent demeanor will be remembered and cherished by his family and friends for many years to come.
Surviving are his niece, Mary Grebas and husband, Robert, New Cumberland; a grandnephew, Kevin Grebas and wife, Gina, and their son, Jude Grebas, Moosic; a grandnephew, Jeffrey Grebas, New Cumberland; a companion, Maxine Hughes, Scranton; and numerous cousins.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Zigmund Darocy; and sister-in-law, Mary Peeler Darocy.
The funeral and viewing for Louis will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Interment with military honors will follow in Dunmore Cemetery, alongside his wife.
