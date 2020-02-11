|
|
Louis Maroni, 83, formerly of West Scranton, died Sunday morning after an extended illness at the home of his son and caregiver, David. His wife, Mary, died in August 2014.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas and Grace Maroni. Louis was educated in Scranton Technical High School, was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War, and was the owner/operator of Maroni's Pizza on St. Ann's Street until he relocated his pizza shop on South Main Avenue in West Scranton. He was a member of the Taylor American Legion and the American Ukrainian Veterans Club, Scranton.
He is survived by five sons, David and fiancée, Mary Kate McGlynn, with whom he lived; Louis, Michael, John and James Maroni; two daughters, Cindy McAndrew and Tracey Stivala; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Daniel.
The funeral will be Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Interment to follow with military honors to be accorded at Cathedral Cemetery.
Viewing for family and friends will be Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020