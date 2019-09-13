|
Louis F. Bernacki, 95, of Olyphant, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at home. He was the husband of the late Veronica Trypus Bernacki, who died in 1963.
Born in Olyphant and a lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Stanley and Sophia Phatsek Bernosky, was a graduate of Olyphant High School and was a member of Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and honorably served his country in the Pacific theater during World War II. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal, the Asia-Pacific Theater Service Medal and the Victory Medal.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed gardening, sitting on his porch, and socializing with his family, friends and neighbors. He was a member of Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082 in Peckville, and was a longtime member of the Scranton Homing Pigeon Club. He loved racing pigeons and won numerous club, concourse and futurity specials. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by two sons, Louis F. Bernacki Jr. and companion, June Blaylock, of Peckville; and Ronald and wife, Rita Bernacki, of Olyphant; one daughter, Rose Ann Wagner and husband, Timothy, of Clarks Summit; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.
Friends may call Sunday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
