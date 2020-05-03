|
|
Louis G. Hoffman, 58, of Scranton, died Wednesday evening at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Louis and Alice Richards Hoffman. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1980. Before retirement, he was employed as a chef and he proudly taught his nephews this trait. Lou was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, something his friends and especially his nephews teased him about. He was also an avid fisherman.
Lou never married or had any children. Instead, he treated his nephews like they were his own, especially in their younger years. He had special nicknames for everyone, especially his family. The special bond he shared with his sister and niece, Carri, will forever be cherished.
Louie was always looking out for others throughout his life. He would invite co-workers and other less fortunate individuals he knew that may not have had anyone in their lives or anywhere to celebrate a holiday to his family functions.
He took great pride and passion in taking care of his mother and uncle Ed. Louie is now celebrating with his parents who he loved so much. Louie will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his sister, Betty Newcomb and her husband, Charles, of Scranton; uncle, Ed Richards of Scranton; nephews, Charlie Newcomb and his wife, Carri, of Scranton, and Ed Newcomb and his wife, Jenny, of Dickson City; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ryan, Paige, Alison and Declan Newcomb.
He was also preceded in death by his best friend, David Newcomb; and his beloved dog, Jack.
Due to the current health crisis, a graveside service will be held in Washburn Street Cemetery at a future date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
To share a memory or to express your condolences, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020