Louis "Sonny" Giordano III, 52, passed away Nov. 4 following a short illness.
He was born June 11, 1967, in Philadelphia to the late Dr. Louis J. Giordano and the late Pamela (Wedemeyer) Giordano. He was a 1985 graduate of Abington Heights High School. Sonny earned a BS in biology from the University of Scranton and an MBA from Seton Hall University. Sonny is survived by his wife, Jean, and son Sean (East Hanover, NJ); sister, Jill (Orjan) Blom; sister Amanda (Eric) Martino; and niece, Clara.
One of his joys in life was watching his son excel in swimming. He enjoyed a variety of endeavors and had very eclectic tastes. He was passionate about music, from the Rolling Stones to the Grateful Dead to Moloko. Sonny watched "Jeopardy" religiously. He was an avid reader from history to Greek classics, especially the works of Stephen King. After multiple volunteer stints with the Peace Corps, he immersed himself into the art of roasting coffee. He was a one-of-a-kind individual and will be greatly missed.
Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Sonny are invited to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, for a celebration of Sonny's life.
A private burial will follow at the Clarks Green Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019