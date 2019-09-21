|
Louis J. "Duchie" Arnone, 99, of Dunmore, died Thursday night at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. His wife, to whom he was married for more than 60 years, was the former Vita Grace Valenzano, who died Aug. 1, 2005.
Born in Pittston, son of the late James and Michelina Acculto Arnone, he attended Dunmore public schools and was a combat veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II in the 41st Infantry Division for 23 months in the South Pacific Islands, including New Guinea. Before his retirement, he had worked as a heavy equipment operator within the construction industry, and was a member of Teamsters Local 229, Operating Engineers. He was also a founding member of the San Cataldo Club in Dunmore, and the Elite Social Club where he had been named 1992 Man of the Year for his outstanding achievements. He was a member at both McHugh-Bushweller VFW Post 3474 and the American Legion in Dunmore for 71 years. Duchie loved spending time with those closest to him, and enjoyed his morning coffee at McDonald's with his brothers and friends, his Friday lunches at La Cucina Restaurant in Dunmore with family and friends, and hosting pig roasts for everyone at his hunting cabin in Daleville. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore and its Holy Name Society. Additionally, Duchie played an instrumental role in the designation of the tank memorial in Dunmore. He had come up with the idea of the memorial and along with the United States Army and former Sen. Rick Santorum, a ground-combat M-60 tank was obtained and placed on the island at South Blakely Street in Dunmore, and dedicated on Veterans Day weekend in 1999.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelina "Micki" Cushner and husband, Leonard; and son, Vince L. Arnone, retired Dunmore fire chief, and wife, Roseann, all of Dunmore; his brothers, Charles "Chuck" Arnone, Dunmore; Joseph Arnone and wife, Ann, Scranton; and Vince "Butch" Arnone, Dunmore; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and infant Joseph.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Allied Services Rehab and Allied Services Hospice in Scranton for their kind attention and care to Duchie during his time of need.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in Duchie's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
For further information or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019