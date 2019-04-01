Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis J. Matoushek. View Sign

Louis J. Matoushek, 77, of Pleasant Mount, passed away on Saturday, March 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Jean Opeka.Born in Carbondale, son of the late Albert and Louise Mitterer Matoushek, he was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Pleasant Mount. He was a 1960 graduate of Waymart High School, and he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War . Louis was a member of the Costello-Monahan-Brown American Legion Post 964, Pleasant Mount. He was a retired dairy farmer and sawyer, and a former Clinton Twp. supervisor. He was a member of the Red School House Golf League at Memorial Links and of the Waymart Golf League at Red Maples Golf Course. He was an avid hunter and reader, and he was full of know­ledge. Louis enjoyed playing golf and was known for his storytelling. He loved being in the midst of family, friends and laughter, and never turned down a chance to help someone in need.Louis is also survived by three daughters, LuAnn (David) Wright, Branchburg, N.J.; Kathy (David) Barner, Bethlehem; Susan (Brian) Fedora, Sutter, Calif.; a son, Louis A. (Melissa), Pleasant Mount; six adoring grandchildren, AJ Fedora, Kaleigh, Emily and Corey Matoushek, and Trey and Matthew Wright; two brothers, Robert, Rochester, N.Y.; and Ronald (Connie), Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister-in-law, Linda Matoucshek, Waymart; a brother-in-law: David Harvatin, Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by a brother, James; three brothers-in-law, James, Anthony and Thomas Opeka; and four sisters-in-law, Rose Marie and Mildred Opeka, Ann Marie Matoushek and Margaret Ann Harvatin.The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Pleasant Mount, to be celebrated by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Spring interment with military honors, St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Hilltop. All those attending the funeral Thursday are asked to go directly to the church.Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 612 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421; or to a .For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Jones & Brennan Funeral Home

