Louis Joseph Minello, affectionately known to all as Louie, 90, of Hummelstown and formerly of Scranton, died Wednesday at Traditions of Hershey surrounded by his family. His wife, the former Margaret "Peggy" Provini, died Feb. 5, 1980.
Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Louis and Antoinette Rizzo Minello and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division in Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky. Before retirement, he was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Louis enjoyed music and dancing and was an avid Penn State fan. He had a great personality and was a talented "handyman." He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He spent many hours at ice rinks throughout Pennsylvania and never missed a high school event. He was a devoted grandfather and took great pride in all his grandchildren's achievements. His presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his children, Louis, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Michael and wife, Tracee, Clarks Summit; and Suzanne and husband, John Devine, Hummelstown; his grandchildren, Christopher Minello and wife, Satisha; Kevin Minello, Daniel Minello; Brittany Stortecky and husband, Michael; Jake Devine and Patrick Devine. Also surviving are his sister, Rose Kuzmick; and his sisters-in-laws, Marie Stelmak, Arlene Richter and Ann Marie Scinicariello, all residing in Pennsylvania; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Angelo Minella and Henry Minello.
The funeral will be Thursday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Family and friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEPA Council Boy Scouts of America, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507; or Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 27, 2020