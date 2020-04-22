|
Louis N. Maddi of Scranton passed away Sunday, April 19, at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. His wife is the former Joyce (Tina) Mascolini. The couple married July 2, 1978.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Susan Del Rosso Maddi. Louis was a 1953 graduate of Scranton Central High School, where he excelled at football and was the co-captain of the team. Before his retirement, he was employed by the Reese Corp. of Waltham, Mass.
He was an avid gardener and took great pride in his lawn. He also enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida with his wife as well as fishing, especially with his brother Charlie.
Louis was a truly kind and humble man; he was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, West Scranton.
Also surviving are a grandson, Neil Trama III and wife, Jacqueline; great-granddaughter, Noelle Trama; and a niece, Susan Nichols, all of Scranton; other nieces, Madelyn Wun (Harry), Mary Susan Goreschak (Jeff) and Charlotte Maddi; son-in-law, Neil C. Trama (Jeanette); great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Saracino; a brother, Charles Maddi; stepdaughter, Maureen Trama; and sister-in-law, Josephine Babiarz.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private funeral services and entombment at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will he held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Parish Food Pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020