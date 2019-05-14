Louis R. Pettinato, Old Forge, died Sunday, May 12.
Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
A full obituary will be published on Thursday, May 16.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.
Funeral services with military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will begin at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 20. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 9.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 from St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be officiated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment services will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
For further information or to express your condolences to Lou's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2019