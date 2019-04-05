Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Slonina. View Sign

Louis Slonina, 73, Dupont, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday.



Born and raised in Dupont, July 3, 1945, the son of the late Louis and Stephanie (Godleski) Slonina, he was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea. He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, and received his Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Scranton. He began his accounting career as a field auditor for Metropolitan Life and retired from Techneglas Inc. after many years of employment. Lou proudly served his country with the



He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved skiing, hunting, fishing and golf. He was a longtime member of the Wyoming Valley Ski Club. He skied all over the United States, Canada and Europe. He most enjoyed his fishing trips to the Salmon River. He was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his devoted sister, Michalene Slonina Lyons, Dupont. He is also survived by his nephews, whom he helped their mother raise since they were young boys after their father died, Thomas Lyons and wife, Mary Ellen Magich Lyons, Dallas; Dr. Mark Lyons and wife, Eileen Farrell Lyons, Moosic; great-nieces and great-nephew, Stephanie, Megan, Sarah and Matthew Lyons.



Funeral services will be held Monday at noon from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.



Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lou's name to a .



Online condolences may be made to

Louis Slonina, 73, Dupont, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday.Born and raised in Dupont, July 3, 1945, the son of the late Louis and Stephanie (Godleski) Slonina, he was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea. He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, and received his Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Scranton. He began his accounting career as a field auditor for Metropolitan Life and retired from Techneglas Inc. after many years of employment. Lou proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps Reserves for six years.He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved skiing, hunting, fishing and golf. He was a longtime member of the Wyoming Valley Ski Club. He skied all over the United States, Canada and Europe. He most enjoyed his fishing trips to the Salmon River. He was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.He is survived by his devoted sister, Michalene Slonina Lyons, Dupont. He is also survived by his nephews, whom he helped their mother raise since they were young boys after their father died, Thomas Lyons and wife, Mary Ellen Magich Lyons, Dallas; Dr. Mark Lyons and wife, Eileen Farrell Lyons, Moosic; great-nieces and great-nephew, Stephanie, Megan, Sarah and Matthew Lyons.Funeral services will be held Monday at noon from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lou's name to a .Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.

255 McAlpine St.

Duryea , PA 18642

570-457-4387 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations