Louise A. Smith, 94, of Inkerman, Pa., died Monday, June 8, in her home.
Born Dec. 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William I. and Marie (Woomer) Rishel.
She is survived by her three daughters, Anne Dyer, of Inkman; Carol Morgan (Charles), of Hatfield; and Wendy Sullivan, of Inkman; two sons, John A. Smith (Muriel), of Pennsburg; and Larry B. Smith, of Thornhurst; one sister, Dorthy Lauck, of Pine Grove Mills; as well as 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, John M. Smith; and her brother, William Rishel.
Louise was a graduate of State College High School. During WWII she worked as Rosie Riveter for Boeing in Lock Haven, Pa. She retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot in 1987. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards. Louise was a huge Penn State football fan, always cheering them on. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family making lasting memories that will always be remembered.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. Inurnment will take place at Centre County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louise's name may be made to , 401 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Keystone Mission, P.O. Box 470, Scranton, PA 18501-0470.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020