|
|
Louise Allen, 94, of Gibson Twp., Pa., passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of close to 60 years, Clifton Allen Sr., in 2000; her son, Clifton Allen Jr.; a brother, Douglas Gumaer; a grandson, Kevin Fassett; and a great-grandson, Jeremy Carlston.
Louise is survived by her children, David and Grace Allen, and Crystal and Joe Lillis; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the first great-great-great-grandchild.
Louise worked at Eureka Tent and Consolidated Plastics. Along with working and raising her children, she worked alongside her husband in the woods and hauling coal. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, hunting, reading and trips with her family. Louise was an amazing woman. She was always available to meet the needs of her family and others she instantly included as family. Louise had a selfless spirit and always thought of others first. She was one of a kind and began a legacy of caring for our family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Area P Special Olympics, P.O. Box 188, Carbondale, PA 18407, or True Friends Animal Welfare, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019