Louise (Haduck) Chernefski, 92, Moosic, died Wednesday at Abington Manor Nursing Center, South Abington Twp.



Born in Avoca, on Dec. 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Dembitski) Haduck, she was a member of Divine Mercy Parish Church, Scranton. She was a 1944 graduate of Duryea High School. She worked as a supervisor for over 27 years at Pittston Apparel. Before its closing, Louise was a very active member of SS. Peter and Paul Parish Church, Avoca, where she served as president of the SS. Peter and Paul Altar and Rosary Society. Louise also served as co-chairwoman for the parish chicken dinner, serving over 1,000 dinners twice a year for several years, and she also supervised the making of over 20,000 pierogies for the parish during the Christmas and Easter holidays.



Along with her husband, Bernard, Louise was a member of the Polka Gem Dance Club and also a member of the Country Line Dance Club. She spent many hours crocheting afghans and quilting as a hobby. She enjoyed acting as a tour guide and scheduling many trips for family and friends. Louise was a very kind and compassionate person and enjoyed helping anyone when they needed a helping hand. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Louise's family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Chiumento and his staff and also the nurses and staff of Abington Manor Nursing Center for the kindness and compassionate care they have shown to Louise. In addition, the family would like to thank the Rev. Francis Pauselli and Eucharistic Minister Kathy Abdalla for their spiritual guidance.



She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who cherished the time spent with her.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Chernefski, on July 25, 2017; brothers, Anthony, Edward, Michael, Paul and Larry; and sisters, Victoria "Sara" Sankus, Francis E. Jones and Veronica "Ronnie" Winslow.



Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 at Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, with the Rev. Francis Pauselli officiating.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505.



Online condolences may be made at www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary