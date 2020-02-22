|
Louise DeSanto, 90, of Dunmore died Wednesday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael DeSanto, who died on Aug. 6, 2015.
Born in Dunmore on Feb. 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela Ciero DePeters. She was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and a member of the Blessed Virgin Sodality.
She graduated from Dunmore High School, Class of 1946. Upon graduation, she was employed by the International Correspondence School. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and together they raised a very close, loving family.
A special thanks to her two closest friends, Angela Metallo and Ann Marie Genello, for all their help and concern.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. Jerome DeSanto and wife, Lynn, Dalton; and David DeSanto and wife, Lorraine, Bradenton, Fla.; six grandchildren, Dr. Erica Galioto, Rebecca Goncalves, Michael DeSanto, Dina Flickinger, attorney Jay DeSanto and Jeffery DeSanto; five great-grandchildren, Ben Galioto, Paige Galioto, Aubrey DeSanto, Theodore DeSanto and Ella DeSanto; and nieces, Kathy Reina, Beverly Zam and Mary Faith Grogan.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Reina and Julia Zam; and a brother, Frank DePeters.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 303 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment to follow in the Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may pay their respects to the family at the funeral home Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020