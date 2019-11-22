|
|
Louise June Jenny, 64, of Ashley and formerly of Gouldsboro, passed away Monday evening in her home.
Born in Rockaway, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Willis W. and Doris (Stevens) Howell. After high school, she worked as a beautician for many years and also as a certified nursing assistant at Taylor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Preceding her in death was a twin sister, Linda J. Howell.
Surviving are her husband, Jacob S. Jenny III, of 29 years; children, Katelin L. Howell, Gouldsboro; and Ryan W. Howell, Ashley; step daughter, Jaquelyn S. Manning and her husband, Jeffery, Moosic; brother, Warren Howell and his wife, Lynn, New Jersey; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019