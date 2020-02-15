|
Louise M. Marzani of Scranton, formerly of Jessup, died Thursday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was the widow of Leon A. Marzani, who died in February 2012.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Victoria Chemi Gaiga. She was a graduate of Jessup High School. Louise enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and preparing her favorite dishes for her family. In her earlier days, she liked to travel and play pinochle with her cousin, Sonya McMahon, and husband, Dennis, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Her family would like to extend a special thanks to nurse Holly, eighth floor of Regional Hospital of Scranton, and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart Home and Inpatient Unit.
Surviving are daughter, Angela Ingenito and husband, Dr. Gary Ingenito, Ocala, Fla.; son, Theodore Marzani, Reading; and daughter, Leann Marzani of Scranton, with whom she resided; granddaughter, Victoria Shapiro and husband, Taylor, Falls Church, Va.; great-grandchildren, Waverly and Claiborne Shapiro; sister, Marie Pauletti; niece, Ann Marie Rosato; her adopted family and caregivers, Jill and Christina Woytach; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements and interment in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2020