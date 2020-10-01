Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise 101
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Mancinelli dies at 101

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Mancinelli dies at 101 Obituary

Louise Mancinelli, a longtime resident of Scranton, passed away Sept. 27 at Riverside Health Care and Rehabilitation. She was 101.

The daughter of Cory Manginella and Concetta Caperilla, she grew up in Scranton but traveled extensively living for a time in New York City, Connecticut, California and Ohio. While in New York she gave lectures in metaphysics at Carnegie Hall. Fluent in Spanish, she traveled to Spain and Puerto Rico. After retirement, she settled back in Scranton to be with her sisters. She then kept busy as a volunteer to Mercy Hospital and as a translator for the Social Security office in Scranton. She loved to read, write and dance.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Lesh, Mary Alfageh, Sylvia Benns and Angela Sobotka.

She is survived by a son, Nelson Santiago, Puerto Rico; and many nieces and nephews.

Her cheerfulness, friendliness and joy for life will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

At Louise's request, no viewing was held. Friends are invited to contribute to a charity of their choosing.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -