Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
(315) 451-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
425 Beechwood Ave.
Liverpool, NY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
425 Beechwood Ave.
Liverpool, NY
Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Main Street, Route 435
Moscow, NY
Louise Marie (Stoko) Banick

Louise Marie (Stoko) Banick Obituary
Louise Marie (Stoko) Banick, 89, of Liverpool, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sept. 13 at St. Joseph's Hospital with her loving husband and family by her side. Louise was born in Scranton, Pa., to the late Michael and Victoria Stoko on Oct. 14, 1929. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School and worked for the Scranton Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

Louise married her husband Edward on Oct. 20, 1956, moving to Syracuse, N.Y., and finally settling in Liverpool in 1959. When her three children were all in school, she began working for the Liverpool School District and continued for many years in a variety of roles. But her greatest role was mother and grandmother. She always put her family first. Louise and Ed crisscrossed the country to attend sacraments, graduations, weddings, recitals, sporting events and more. She also loved to dance with Ed, especially to their favorite song, "Misty." Together they traveled around the world and enjoyed cruising and dropping a few coins at the casino. Louise and her husband are long-term parishioners of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Liverpool.

In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her brother, Michael Stoko.

Louise is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Edward Stephen Banick; three children, Michele Banik-Rake (James O'Connell), Cynthia (Steven) Gilkey and Edward S. Banick II; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Andrea, Alyssa, Stephen, Michael and Caitlin; one great-grandchild, Caiden.

The family will receive those who wish to pay their respects from 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sept. 19, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 425 Beechwood Ave., Liverpool, NY 13088. A funeral Mass in celebration of Louise's life will follow at 11. Burial will take place in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Main Street, Route 435, Moscow, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made to Aurora of CNY, 518 James St., Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13203 or visit www.auroraofcny.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 19, 2019
