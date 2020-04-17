|
Louise Mary Finetti, age 86, a lifelong resident of Lackawanna County, died Friday morning, April 10, in the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania. A health care professional, community organizer, teacher, artist, intrepid traveler, loyal friend, caring wife and loving mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Francis Finetti.
Daughter of an anthracite coal miner and an entrepreneurial seamstress, Louise was born on Aug. 19, 1933, to Joseph Molinaro and Mary Scarpino Molinaro. Along with her mother, she was active in Girl Scouting. Loving the beauty of nature, in her later teen years she served on various summer camp staffs. Following her graduation from Benjamin Franklin High School in Carbondale, she earned an associate degree in art from Keystone College before training as a medical technologist at Scranton State Hospital.
Employed by Moses Taylor Hospital for much of her career, Louise entered her profession when live frogs and rabbits were still housed in the hospital laboratory for use in pregnancy tests. Her field evolved rapidly over the following decades. As mechanized processes took over much of the work in hospital labs, she developed a specialty in an area that continued to require extensive clinical judgement and skill: microbiology. When the hospital lab began to welcome students, Louise took responsibility for the curriculum, and proved an able teacher.
She was active in professional societies, organizing conferences to keep her fellow medical technologists aware of their profession's advances.
In 1960, Louise joined the Century Club of Scranton. In the decades that followed, she poured her considerable organizational energy into "The Club," to the benefit of its members, the historical clubhouse itself, and the greater community. At one time or another serving on nearly every committee and holding every board office, she organized social events, fund raisers, concerts, lecture series, wrote grants, taught bridge lessons and ran tours to regional sites of interest as well as international destinations. Many of these activities were open to the public, raising the profile of the Century Club in the community and maintaining its relevance as its membership evolved to include many women with careers outside the home. A number of her dearest friends belonged to the club. Together they worked to preserve the architectural integrity of the beautiful building that houses the Century Club, eventually earning it a listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
With her husband, Joe, she raised two sons in Scranton's Hill Section, sharing a mixture of pride and sorrow as their boys headed off to educational experiences and professions that took them far from home. However, with her boys grown, Louise turned her considerable energies to another passion that had been dormant since her college days: painting. She once again took lessons in various mediums and began to turn out beautiful landscapes and still life paintings, which she shared with friends and family.
Louise faced a cancer diagnosis three times in her life. The first two, colon cancer and endometrial cancer, were cured following early detection and surgery. Her message to everyone: see your doctor, do your screening tests. The third diagnosis was Glioblastoma Multiforme, a brain tumor which usually leads to death in six months. Through Geisinger Medical Center, Louise resolutely participated in a clinical trial of a novel treatment, beating that prognosis by more than seven years. But the success of the treatment came at a cost, as the notoriously malignant tumor gradually caused paralysis of her left side and, ultimately, intellectual deficits.
These medical setbacks she faced stoically. The singular tragedy of her life was the death at an early age of her younger son, John F. Finetti, an attorney, formerly of San Francisco. When the end of her life came, she passed quietly into unconsciousness, ultimately breathing her last breath on the morning of Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Louise is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph C. Finetti, M.D., and Maria G. Mastrosimone, M.D., of Rochester, N.Y. Another daughter-in-law, Kimberly Fanady, resides in San Francisco, Calif. Her sister, Mary Rose Karosick; and two sisters-in-law, Christina and Norma Finetti, reside in the area.
The family wishes to commend her physicians, especially Michele Hazzouri, M.D., Harmar Brereton, M.D., and Stephen Jaditz, M.D. - as well as the nurses and staff of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania - for the skilled and compassionate care they have provided over the years. The past few weeks have challenged everyone, but health care professionals and the staff that supports them have remained on duty and done their best in the face of the COVID-19.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing or funeral Mass. A private interment will occur at St. John's Cemetery in Jessup. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John's Camping Fund c/o the Scranton Area Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18510; or the Nurses' Scholarship Fund c/o The Century Club of Scranton, 612 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Louise's family wishes to assure everyone that once we get through this time of social distancing and unprecedented precautions, we will gather at a time that is safe, in a place that is appropriate, where those who loved her can celebrate a life well lived.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020