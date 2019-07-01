Louise Riviello, 89, of Taylor, passed away on Friday, June 28, at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was born in Newton Ransom at home on Sept. 20, 1929, to Eugenia Volpe and Ralph Riviello. She attended and graduated Newton Ransom High School.



Louise was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Old Forge.



She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Vito Riviello, Joseph "Pep" Riviello, Frank Riviello, John Riviello, Louis Riviello, Mary Allesandri, Rose Asaro, Minnie Maccione, Ann Amico and Angeline Guerilla. She is survived by sisters, Jean Blasi and Sistine Policare, Old Forge; brother, Ralph Riviello, Madisonville; and many nieces and nephews. Louise was a kind and loving person to all of her nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to her caregiver of many years, nephew, Joseph Riviello, Mindy Cabel and all of the staff at Mountain View Care Center.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Parish Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, with the Rev. August Ricciardi officiating.



Friends may call for visitation Wednesday morning from 9:30 until time of Mass. Interment will be held at the Old Forge Cemetery.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 1, 2019