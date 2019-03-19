Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Werwinski Wigfall. View Sign

Louise Werwinski Wigfall, 76, of Carbondale, died Sunday morning at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, with her husband, Robert Wigfall, by her side.



Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Marcavage Werwinski, she was a faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale. A graduate of Fell High School, she was previously employed as a secretary at Wallis Electric, Carbondale, and later, as a home health aide. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



The family would like to thank Dr. Neil Davis and Dr. Martin Hyzinski and their staffs, the Carbondale Nursing Center, Paragon Home Health and Allied Hospice for their compassionate care of Louise.



Also surviving are a daughter, Lori Sokalsky, Mayfield; two sons, Victor Dottle and companion, Eva, Dunmore; and Charles Dottle, Carbondale; five grandchildren, Jill, Megan, Matthew, Evan and Chase; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Roman; a sister, Joni Pepsin, Middletown, N.J.; two sisters-in-law, Mary, Simpson; and Kay, Buffalo, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Carl Werwinski; and a son-in-law, John Paul "Pope" Sokalsky.



The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Spring interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson.



Friends may call Thursday from 10 until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

