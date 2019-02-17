Lourdes Schofield, Scranton, died Thursday at Scranton Health Care Center.
Born July 3, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Catherine Flannagan Schofield, she attended Scranton Technical High School and was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.
Lou was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. A caregiver for her entire family, she was always putting others before herself.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Fogley and Dr. Dodge for caring for Aunt Lou. A special thanks to the staff at Scranton Health Care for being so good to her for the past four years.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Marie and Jim Purcell; Jane and Tom O'Neill; Kate and Gene Skelton; Leo Kelleher and Sandy Richardson; Tom and Barbara Kelleher; and Frank Kelleher. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Lou was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Leroy; Bob; Joe and her favorite, Paul; as well as her sister and best friend, Elizabeth (Lil) Kelleher; and brother-in-law, Larry Kelleher.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.
Friends may call Wednesday at the Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton, from 8:30 a.m. until the commencement of services. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2019