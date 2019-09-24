|
Lovey Hruby Klym, 88, of Forest City, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the widow of Peter Klym, who died in 1980.
Born in Pleasant Mount, daughter of the late Peter and Mary Labick Hruby, she was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Union Dale. She was a graduate of Pleasant Mount High School. Before retirement, she and her husband were the owners/operators of the Maple Lounge, located on the Pennsylvania side of the river from Hancock, N.Y. Lovey was a generous, energetic, funny person who always had a joke. She enjoyed living at the William Penn Apartments, and she belonged to the Tri-County Senior Citizens Center. Bingo was Lovey's favorite activity. Last time Lovey called the numbers for bingo, she didn't win once. Afterward, she said, "I didn't win once. Guess what? I'm not coming back."
Surviving are two brothers, Peter Hruby and wife, Ruth, Forest City; and Michael Hruby, West End, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Metro, Samuel, Steven and George Hruby; and three sisters, Eva Stinson, Mary Gamble and Antoinette Schaefer.
The funeral will be Thursday with funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Union Dale.
Friends may call Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., at the church.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019