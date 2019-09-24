Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lovey Klym
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lovey Hruby Klym

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lovey Hruby Klym Obituary
Lovey Hruby Klym, 88, of Forest City, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the widow of Peter Klym, who died in 1980.

Born in Pleasant Mount, daughter of the late Peter and Mary Labick Hruby, she was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Union Dale. She was a graduate of Pleasant Mount High School. Before retirement, she and her husband were the owners/operators of the Maple Lounge, located on the Pennsylvania side of the river from Hancock, N.Y. Lovey was a generous, energetic, funny person who always had a joke. She enjoyed living at the William Penn Apartments, and she belonged to the Tri-County Senior Citizens Center. Bingo was Lovey's favorite activity. Last time Lovey called the numbers for bingo, she didn't win once. Afterward, she said, "I didn't win once. Guess what? I'm not coming back."

Surviving are two brothers, Peter Hruby and wife, Ruth, Forest City; and Michael Hruby, West End, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Metro, Samuel, Steven and George Hruby; and three sisters, Eva Stinson, Mary Gamble and Antoinette Schaefer.

The funeral will be Thursday with funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Union Dale.

Friends may call Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., at the church.

Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lovey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now