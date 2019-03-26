Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucile A. Bush. View Sign

Lucile A. Bush, 92, of Abrahamsville, died Saturday at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Bush, on Oct. 28, 2015.



Born May 6, 1926, in Ransom, daughter of the late Ira and Hilda Park Nafus, Lucile graduated from Newton Ransom High School. She went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Mass. Lucile was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed helping on the family farm. She was also fond of gardening and flowers. Lucile will be remembered for being a wonderful mother who loved her family.



She is survived by two sons, Gary Bush and his wife, Jan, Falling Waters, W.Va.; and Guy E. Bush, Abrahamsville; a daughter, Beverly Johannes and her husband, Alan, Equinunk; grandchildren, Toby Johan­nes, Abrahamsville; Marlene Hoffman, Tyler Hill; Joel Johannnes, Equinunk; Erin Bush, West Virginia; and Eric Bush, West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Marissa Johannes, Abrahamsville; Joshua Johannes, Abrahamsville; Jordan Hoffman, Tyler Hill; Taylor Johannnes, Tyler Hill; Ashley Hoffman, Tyler Hill; and Jackson Hoffman; and a niece, Sharon Haas, Abrahamsville.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Dillon.



In accordance with her wishes, burial will be private in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale.

