Lucille Brennan Flaherty, 88, a resident of Scranton, formerly of Moscow, died Monday at home.



Daughter of Owen and Lucille May Brennan, Lucille was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a longtime employee of Marywood University. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral. Volunteering in her community was a large part of her life, especially at St. Joseph's Center, the Masonic Temple and the Ronald McDonald House.



She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Brady and husband, Joseph, Moscow; and Maureen Perrotti, Moosic; a son, Robert Flaherty Jr. and wife, Donna, Lakeside, Ariz.; grandchildren, Bridget Brady Mitsakos and husband, Daniel; Joseph Brady, Utah; Lauren Halberstadt and husband, Geoffrey, State College; Kristie Perrotti and partner, Mark Dillman, Philadelphia; Cara Perrotti, Moosic; and Robbie and Ryan Flaherty, Arizona; great-granddaughter, Tessa Mitsakos; 20 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; brother-in-law, Leland Rogers; and former son-in-law, P. Joseph Perrotti.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary Barrett, Anne Curtain and Patricia Rogers; and her twin brother, Eugene Brennan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 until Mass time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center.



Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

Published in Scranton Times on July 5, 2019