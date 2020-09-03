Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Lucille E. DeMuro

Lucille E. DeMuro Obituary

Lucille E. DeMuro, 85, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. DeMuro Jr., in 2001.

Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Michael and Christine Aliano Barbieri, she was educated in Dunmore public schools and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Before retirement, she was employed in the Dunmore School District.

Surviving are sons, David Miklos, Dunmore, and John Miklos and wife, Karen, Scranton; a granddaughter, Nadia Ozturk and husband, Ozgur, Scranton; great-grandchildren, Emrah Ozturk and Zehra Ozturk, both of Scranton; and a niece, Christine Barbieri.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Woodruff; and a brother, Louis Barbieri.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Friends may visit in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church, and to kindly follow current safety guidelines in respect to social distancing and wearing a mask immediately upon entering the church.

Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


Share memories or express condolences below.
