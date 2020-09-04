Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church
322 Chestnut St
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church
322 Chestnut St
Dunmore, PA
Interment
Following Services
Dunmore Cemetery
Dunmore, PA
Lucille E. DeMuro Obituary

Lucille E. DeMuro, 85, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore.

The location of the viewing, from 9 a.m. until Mass, has been changed from the church to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

All attending the Mass should go directly to the church, and follow safety guidelines with respect to social distancing and wearing a mask immediately upon entering.

Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.


