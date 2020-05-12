|
|
Lucille Janet Oakey passed away peacefully May 5. Born in 1937 to Charles and Agnes Reineke, she was their only child. Her family moved to Throop in 1940 where Lucille spent the next 80 years. A graduate of Throop High School, she worked for Bell Telephone after graduation. She was a member of Eastern Star for more than 50 years and a member of the Throop United Methodist Church for more than 80 years.
She met her husband, John R. Oakey Jr., in the church choir and they married in 1964. Together, they raised their only child, Susan. They were also blessed with three grandchildren. She spent her life making a welcoming home for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 53 years. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Shapiro and her husband, Joel, and their children, Aaron Shapiro and his wife, Nicole O'Malley Shapiro; Noah Shapiro and Sadie Shapiro.
In lieu of flowers (COVID-19 restricted), donations in Lucille's name can be made to the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, PA 18512.
A private funeral was held Monday, May 11, at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc. for immediate family only, due to health and safety concerns. Send online condolences to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020