Lucille K. O'Boyle of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully on Monday evening after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Lucille fought this disease with the same grace and dignity that she lived her life.
She was the wife of the late Francis J. O'Boyle, who died on March 17, 2012. Together they shared many years of happiness. They especially cherished their time in Stone Harbor, N.J., with many family and friends over the years. Lucille was blessed to have spent much of this past June at the beach with her family.
Lucille was born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Honesdale, Pa., daughter of the late George and Bessie Kremidas. She was a longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Scranton. She was a 1948 graduate of Montrose High and at 5 foot even, she lettered all four years on the Montrose basketball team. After graduating from Lackawanna College in 1949, Lucille started her career at Capitol Records and was there for 15 years before getting married. She obtained her real estate license in 1974 and then she and her husband started O'Boyle Real Estate LLC in Dunmore, eventually opening an office in Clarks Summit. She continued on to obtain her real estate broker's license in 1984. She was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors in 2012. Along with her son Chris, they operated the company together along with a very special group of agents that were like family to Lucille. She will be incredibly missed in the office at 412.
Lucille was a member of the Greater Board of Realtors and was active with the Women's Resource Center, Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, Meals on Wheels and the Ronald McDonald House to name of few. Volunteering was important to her and she did so in a very humble manner.
The family would like to thank her friend Elaine Shepard for driving Lucille to many meetings and fundraisers in recent years and for her friendship and support throughout Lucille's illness.
Surviving are her son, Christopher F. O'Boyle and wife, Maura Hoban O'Boyle, and children, Brianna, Christopher Jr., Michael and Patrick; and her daughter, Becky O'Boyle Bell and husband, Brian J. Bell Jr., and son, Brian III; loving sister, Annette Kremidas; sister-in-law, Bessie Kremidas; and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Her love and compassion carries on through them. She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Quackenbush Village will miss Lucille on her daily walks with longtime friends Cathy O'Malley and Mary Nalevanko. Together they have done countless loops over the past 40-plus years and solved many of the world's problems.
The family would like to thank Dr. Linda Barrasse, Dr. Linda Frantz, Dr. Lisa Thomas, the incredible staff at Allied Hospice, the staff at Hematology & Oncology Associates, caregiver Lois Shumacher and the staff at Regional Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Those attending the funeral should go directly to the church.
Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Women's Resource Center, Ronald McDonald House, Meals on Wheels or .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019