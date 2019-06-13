Home

Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Lucille Kammer Laskowski

Lucille Kammer Laskowski Obituary
Lucille Laskowski, 90, South Scranton, died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Andrew Laskowski.

Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Walter and Lila Alles Kammer, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical School. Before retirement, she was employed at Alcatel Lucent, New Jersey. She was a devoted member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and the Young Adults Club, South Scranton. She was also a member of the South Side Senior Center.

The family would like to thank Dr. Edward J. Dzielak for his kind and compassionate care.

Surviving are her niece and caregiver, Marie Eskra, Taylor; her nephew and caregiver, Richard Powell and his wife, Barbara, Clarks Summit; a sister-in-law, Dolores Laskowski, Moosic; a brother-in-law, Joseph Laskowski Sr., California; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday at the church from 9 a.m. to the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019
