Lucille Miller Obituary
Lucille Miller, 82, of Forest City, died Monday at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the wife of Elmer Miller. The couple had been married for 68 years.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late John and Catherine Kalasinski Mozeleski, she was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City. She was a graduate of Forest City High School. Before her retirement, she was employed as a stitcher at the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory, Forest City. She loved shopping from her computer.

Also surviving are a daughter, Cathy Chadwick and husband, James, Scott Twp.; two sons, Richard Miller and Edward Miller, both of Union Dale; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Veronica Price, Honesdale; two brothers, Paul Kalasinski and John Kalasinski, both of Forest City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, James Miller; and two brothers, Richard and Stanley Kalasinski.

Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Lyons Street Cemetery, Union Dale. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020
