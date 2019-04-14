Lucille Morris, 93, of Scranton, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 4, at the home she shared with William Morris, her husband of 46 years.
Born May 8, 1925, in Conyngham, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Caroline (Thomas) Eckrote. Lucille was a graduate of West Scranton High School.
Lucille had a tremendous passion for children and was involved with the Foster Care Program for many years. She was honored as a "Northeast Woman" for her many years as a volunteer with Allied Services of Scranton.
Lucille was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Lucille's family would like to thank her caregiver and friend, Cindy Greene, for her wonderful love and support.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Marie A. Bonita, of Chadds Ford, Pa.; her son, Michael A. Bonita; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by Elmer A. Bonita, her husband of 26 years; her son, Richard J. Bonita; and her stepchildren, Frank J. Bonita and Goldetta Bonita.
Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa.
