Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Morris. View Sign

Lucille Morris, 93, of Scranton, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 4, at the home she shared with William Morris, her husband of 46 years.



Born May 8, 1925, in Conyngham, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Caroline (Thomas) Eckrote. Lucille was a graduate of West Scranton High School.



Lucille had a tremendous passion for children and was involved with the Foster Care Program for many years. She was honored as a "Northeast Woman" for her many years as a volunteer with Allied Services of Scranton.



Lucille was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Lucille's family would like to thank her caregiver and friend, Cindy Greene, for her wonderful love and support.



Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Marie A. Bonita, of Chadds Ford, Pa.; her son, Michael A. Bonita; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by Elmer A. Bonita, her husband of 26 years; her son, Richard J. Bonita; and her stepchildren, Frank J. Bonita and Goldetta Bonita.



Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa.



For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.

Lucille Morris, 93, of Scranton, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 4, at the home she shared with William Morris, her husband of 46 years.Born May 8, 1925, in Conyngham, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Caroline (Thomas) Eckrote. Lucille was a graduate of West Scranton High School.Lucille had a tremendous passion for children and was involved with the Foster Care Program for many years. She was honored as a "Northeast Woman" for her many years as a volunteer with Allied Services of Scranton.Lucille was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Lucille's family would like to thank her caregiver and friend, Cindy Greene, for her wonderful love and support.Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter, Marie A. Bonita, of Chadds Ford, Pa.; her son, Michael A. Bonita; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by Elmer A. Bonita, her husband of 26 years; her son, Richard J. Bonita; and her stepchildren, Frank J. Bonita and Goldetta Bonita.Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa.For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

(570) 842-8501 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close