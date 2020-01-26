|
|
Lucy B. Cigna, 98, Dunmore, died Saturday morning at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John Cigna, who died in 1985.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rosina Miele Matone. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. For many years, she was employed at Giant Market, Dunmore.
Lucy was devoted to her family, friends and faith. She enjoyed Sunday dinner, and praying the rosary and her prayer cards.
She also enjoyed cooking and television cooking shows, trips to Atlantic City, doing picture puzzles, crocheting, gardening and watching her favorite pro football team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Her family would like to thank Joe and Donnie Muracco, Lori Figler, Jenniffer Ligi-Kalt and Kelly Flannery-Reed for all their dedicated care and friendship.
Surviving are a daughter, Josephine "DeDe" Hedrick, Tunkhannock Twp.; a son, Joseph P. Cigna, Dunmore, and his companion, Kelly Flannery-Reed; a granddaughter, Emma Cigna; two grandsons, Norman and Christian Hedrick; great-grandchildren, Faith, Aron, Ryan and Taylor Hedrick; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Cigna Jr., several siblings of whom she was the last; and by a son-in-law, Stan Hedrick.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Family and friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512 or the Basilica of St. Ann, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504.
To offer an online condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020