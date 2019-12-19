|
|
Lucy Generotti, 86, of Tunkhannock, died Monday, Nov. 4, at Wyoming Manor in Wyoming. Her husband, Nazzareno "Squire" Generotti, passed away in 1996. The couple was married for 35 years.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late James and Lucy Kennedy Hammond. She was a graduate of Olyphant High School and was employed by the state at the Pennsylvania Turnpike before her retirement.
Surviving are a son, Matthew Generotti and wife, Sharon, Tunkhannock; and her three grandchildren, Matthew, Charlie and Samantha.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, James, William and Matthew Hammond; and a sister, Virginia Hammond.
The funeral will be on Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019