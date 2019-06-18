Lucy Petrasko, 87, of Peckville, passed away on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by her loving family at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband of 53 years, Michael T. Petrasko, predeceased her in 2011.



Born in Peckville, Lucy was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Basaar Mizerak. She would stay a lifelong resident of her beloved town where she went on to raise her family in the same home she herself grew up in.



Lucy was a graduate of Blakey High School class of 1949, and the Moses Taylor Hospital School of Nursing class of 1952. She was employed at Moses Taylor Hospital, Mid-Valley Hospital and Lackawanna County Health Care Center. She then continued her career as a private duty nurse. Lucy will be remembered by her patients and the community for her smarts, compassion and dedication to her vocation; nursing was truly her passion.



Lucy was active in her community as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Shopa Davey. She was a dedicated parishioner to Sacred Heart of Jesus Peckville for more than 60 years, once serving as president of the Altar and Rosary Society. Lucy was an avid Penn State and college football fan, and she loved visiting New York City to sightsee and catch a Broadway show. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving are her children, Michael Petrasko and wife, Lisa, Peckville; Lori Mondak and husband, Joseph, Peckville; Thomas Petrasko, Dedham, Mass.; and Tammy Argivier and husband, Gilles, Tampa, Fla.; and her five grandchildren, all of whom she adored so much, Kristen and Jonathan Petrasko, Matthew and Emily Mondak, and Jacques Argivier.



She was preceded in death by seven sisters and five brothers. Lucy also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout the country who will always remember her for her warmth, engaging wit and loving presence.



The funeral will be on Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary