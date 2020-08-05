Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Luis Reyes, 40, of Dunmore, died Saturday at home.

Born in Johnson City, New York, son of Luis Reyes and the late Deborah Olmedo Reyes, he enjoyed music and drawing, football and was an avid New York Giants fan. Luis loved being outdoors, especially riding quads and ATVs, and swimming.

He was a loving father who cherished spending time with his children. He loved working in construction and always learning something new. He was the one to always make a joke and lift everyone's spirits with a good laugh. His energetic personality could light up any dark room best friend to many and will deeply be missed. One of his favorite quotes was "God speed" - as he did when he left this world.

Surviving are four children: Victoria Rodriguez and Tatjana, Ravyn and Luis James Reyes; brother, Serafin Reyes; sister, Nidia Ravenell; nieces and nephews, Dante, Devante, Peneorah, Serafin, Austen, Tamia Reyes and Collin Dougherty.

He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Serafin Francis Olmedo; and grandmother, Francesca Fernandez.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements by Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home Inc, 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


