Luisa V. Anes, 62, of Scranton, passed away at home March 8.
Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Rita Hernandez Anes, Scranton, and the late Pedro Anes Sr.
Luisa had a loyal following of friends on Facebook.
Surviving are her mother, Rita Anes; brother, Pedro L. Anes; three sons, Khaleel Dinally, Neil Anes-Steele and Michael Heaney; grandchildren, Natalie Anes-Steele, Nena Dinally, Niklaus Dinally and Brooke Dinally; and her beloved pug, Mimi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020