Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Luisa Anes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luisa V. Anes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luisa V. Anes Obituary
Luisa V. Anes, 62, of Scranton, passed away at home March 8.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Rita Hernandez Anes, Scranton, and the late Pedro Anes Sr.

Luisa had a loyal following of friends on Facebook.

Surviving are her mother, Rita Anes; brother, Pedro L. Anes; three sons, Khaleel Dinally, Neil Anes-Steele and Michael Heaney; grandchildren, Natalie Anes-Steele, Nena Dinally, Niklaus Dinally and Brooke Dinally; and her beloved pug, Mimi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -