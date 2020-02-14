|
|
Lynn B. Spaulding, 75, of Uniontown, formerly of Scranton, Pa., passed on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mount Macrina Nursing Center.
Born May 23, 1944, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Russell J. and Betty (Bisbing) Weinerth; mother of Jeffrey D. Spaulding of Merrill, Wis.; grandmother of Jacob, Cate, Alexandra and Ashlyn; sister of David (Sandra) Weinerth of West Palm, Fla.; and Jeffrey (Freda) Weinerth of Scranton.
Lynn worked in manufacturing and enjoyed crafts, knitting and crocheting. Services are private.
Announcement by the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home of Uniontown. Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020