Lynn C. Sexton Sr., 86, of Jefferson Twp., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday evening at home following an illness. His loving wife of 63 years is the former Maryellen Burnside.
Born Sept. 7, 1932, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Allen H. Sexton Sr. and Annie Cramer Sexton. He was a graduate of Lake Consolidated School class of 1951. Prior to retirement, he was employed by RCA as a machine attendant. He was a member of Light of Christ Church, Mount Cobb, and he was a United States Army veteran.
In his younger years, Lynn enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, camping and metal detecting. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and, most recently, great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are a daughter, Janet Sexton, of Jefferson Twp.; sons, Lynn C. Sexton Jr. and his wife, Patty, of Jefferson Twp.; and Wayne A. Sexton and his wife, Cathy, of Hollisterville; a brother, John Sexton, of Coopersburg, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Allen H. Sexton Jr. and Harry W. Sexton.
Cremation took place at the Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road, Mount Cobb, PA 18436, with services by Senior Pastor Pat Lee, Pastor Bonnie Sandone and Dr. Lisa Robertson.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Lynn's memory be made to Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road. Mount Cobb, PA 18436; or the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive. Tampa, FL 33607.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Richard Martin; Ruth Collins, Geisinger Home Health Care and Sacred Heart Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019