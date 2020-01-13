Home

John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Ukranian Greek Catholic Church
430 N. Seventh Ave
Scranton, PA
Lynn Kolcharno Moran Obituary
Lynn Kolcharno Moran passed away Jan. 8 after a long battle with illness.

Born in Scranton, daughter of Sally Corcoran and the late Eugene Kolcharno, she was a graduate of Scranton Tech, now Scranton High School. Lynn worked many years for the Scranton School District.

She is survived by daughter, Kristen Ceccarani; grandson, Nicholas Ceccarani; granddaughter, Giavonna Ceccarani; lifelong friend, Shelly Lang; an aunt, uncle, cousins and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with a funeral being held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Vladimir Ukranian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton.

All those attending Mass, please go directly to church.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020
