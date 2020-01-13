|
Lynn Kolcharno Moran passed away Jan. 8 after a long battle with illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Sally Corcoran and the late Eugene Kolcharno, she was a graduate of Scranton Tech, now Scranton High School. Lynn worked many years for the Scranton School District.
She is survived by daughter, Kristen Ceccarani; grandson, Nicholas Ceccarani; granddaughter, Giavonna Ceccarani; lifelong friend, Shelly Lang; an aunt, uncle, cousins and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with a funeral being held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Vladimir Ukranian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton.
All those attending Mass, please go directly to church.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020